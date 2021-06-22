963 test Covid positive in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 963 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 9.6%. Seven health workers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 1,705 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 11,711 active cases. As many as 2,314 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid.

A total of 14,90,147 people were administered the Covid vaccine in the district so far. Of them, 11,70,684 people received the first dose, while 3,19,463 people received the second dose. On Monday, 43,294 people were administered vaccine in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 219 centres.