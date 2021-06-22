Railway division observes ‘International Yoga Day’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram division celebrated ‘International Yoga Day’ at Rail Kalyanamandapam in Thampanoor. R Mukund, Railway division manager, inaugurated the function. The yoga session was led by Shanthi Yoga instructor Athul Krishna. It was attended virtually by 123 participants at Nagercoil, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and in all running rooms under the division.