Three of family die by suicide due to financial woes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family reportedly killed themselves by suicide by consuming cyanide at Nanthancode here on Sunday night. Manoj Kumar, 45, his wife Renju, 38, and the couple’s daughter Amritha, 16, were found dead at their rented house. Amritha was a Class X student of St Mary’s HSS, Pattom.

The family, originally from Mundakkayam but settled at Nanthancode for around a decade now, was in dire straits. The police said Manoj, who was a goldsmith, had a spat with his wife and daughter on Sunday night after which he consumed cyanide, which was kept for his professional needs. Though he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved. Renju and Amritha were later found dead, due to suspected consumption of cyanide.

Museum police Inspector Prajeesh Sasi said that the family was in considerable difficulty after the lockdown cost Manoj his job and this could have prompted the trio to take the extreme step. “Manoj and Renju had told relatives about their precarious financial condition. Hence, we believe this is a case of suicide and they might have consumed cyanide, which was kept at the house for Manoj’s work,” Prajeesh said, adding, Manoj was drunk at the time of having a verbal spat with his wife over financial matters before he consumed the deadly poison.

“After he was shifted to hospital, Renju apparently called up her relatives and told them about what had transpired. Anxious relatives in turn alerted a distant family member, who lived near Manoj’s home, to check on the family. But by the time, the relative reached the house, the mother and the daughter were dead,” the officer added.

Sivan P K, uncle of Renju, said that Covid-induced lockdown had dried up Manoj’s income and the family was in serious trouble. “But since March, he had no regular work and was under immense financial pressure,” he said.