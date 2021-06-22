Yoga should not be related to any one faith: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yoga should be considered as a part of the healthcare system in the state and not as related to a particular religion or faith, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking after inaugurating the International Yoga Day celebrations here on Monday, he said a vast majority of people will lose the benefits of yoga if it is associated with only a particular religion or faith.

“Yoga should be a part of our daily life as it would strengthen the health of a society. Yoga is a fitness programme based on science and it provides fitness to mind as well as body, so it has to be promoted,” said the chief minister. On the occasion, Health Minister Veena George said yoga boosts immunity and it has a great significance in these Covid times.

The theme of International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home’. Since Kerala is the considered diabetic capital of the country, practising yoga can help keep the lifestyle diseases at bay, she said. “We need immunity against diseases, not treatment. Yoga can play a big role in boosting the immunity of the society,” she said.Padma Vibhushan P K Warrier, managing trustee and former chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, was honoured during the function.