Tree felling case: UDF seeks judicial probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has decided to approach legally against the police case filed against 100 party workers who had allegedly violated Covid protocol when K Sudhakaran, MP, took over as the state Congress president. UDF convener M M Hassan alleged that the case being slapped against Congress workers is a politically motivated one. Demanding a judicial probe into the Muttil tree felling, the UDF will hold a statewide dharna on Thursday which will be inaugurated by Opposition leader V D Satheesan in front of the Secretariat.