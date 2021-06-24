A peaceful space for life’s second season

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When people hear about senior living homes, they immediately think of dilapidated old age home. People often look at the facilities as a place where children abandon their parents and never look back. But Season Two, a senior living facility coming up in Kochi, aims to provide care and support to senior citizens and transform their lives with a focus on shelter, health and social support. The mission is to transform retirement living at care-at-home with world-class living facilities.

“We have plans to expand across the country and bring in a more community-style living. We hope to make a positive impact on 10,000 lives in the next five to 10 years. Through a balanced of technology, innovation and customer experience, we aim to open up a new phase of life to senior citizens — ‘unretirement living’,” said Anjali Nair, Board Member and chief operating officer at SP Life Care Group of Companies.

Season Two Living, along with Asset Homes, is all set to launch a state-of-the-art concept of senior living spaces in Kochi. They will subsequently expand to Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities in the next few years.

“Many people in the country are creating a community for senior living but less focus on giving them care and a space for disciplined living,” said Anjali. “We have round-the-clock nursing care, a resident doctor and a team of nurses on call — everything a senior citizen needs,” she added. A flagship centre of the facility with 31 beds is currently operating in Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from the choice of independent living and assisted living, the elderly are given other services like an Ayurveda centre, family health centre, Yoga, physiotherapy and dining. Sajan Pillai, the former CEO of UST Global, is the chairman and founder of Season Two Living. Sajan launched the parent company of Season Two Living, SP Lifecare in 2019 to redefine the elderly care the state.