STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A peaceful space for life’s second season

The taboo around senior living facilities can be changed if they can keep up with the world, say experts at Season Two Living

Published: 24th June 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When people hear about senior living homes, they immediately think of dilapidated old age home. People often look at the facilities as a place where children abandon their parents and never look back. But Season Two, a senior living facility coming up in Kochi,  aims to provide care and support to senior citizens and transform their lives with a focus on shelter, health and social support. The mission is to transform retirement living at care-at-home with world-class living facilities. 

“We have plans to expand across the country and bring in a more community-style living. We hope to make a positive impact on 10,000 lives in the next five to 10 years. Through a balanced of technology, innovation and customer experience, we aim to open up a new phase of life to senior citizens — ‘unretirement living’,” said Anjali Nair, Board Member and chief operating officer at SP Life Care Group of Companies.

Season Two Living, along with Asset Homes, is all set to launch a state-of-the-art concept of senior living spaces in Kochi. They will subsequently expand to Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities in the next few years.

“Many people in the country are creating a community for senior living but less focus on giving them care and a space for disciplined living,” said Anjali. “We have round-the-clock nursing care, a resident doctor and a team of nurses on call — everything a senior citizen needs,” she added. A flagship centre of the facility with 31 beds is currently operating in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Apart from the choice of independent living and assisted living, the elderly are given other services like an Ayurveda centre, family health centre, Yoga, physiotherapy and dining. Sajan Pillai, the former CEO of UST Global, is the chairman and founder of Season Two Living. Sajan launched the parent company of Season Two Living, SP Lifecare in 2019 to redefine the elderly care the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp