Kerala University preferred education spot for overseas students

Record number of students, 1,042, from 35 nations apply this year 

Published: 24th June 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has emerged as a preferred higher education destination for students from abroad. The varsity witnessed a record number of applications from 1,042 foreign students from 35 countries this year for PhD, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. According to the varsity’s Centre for Global Academics (CGA) director Prof Sabu Joseph, applications were received from students from US, South Africa, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bangladesh, Maldives, Indonesia, Nepal, Syria, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ghana and Cambodia. 

As many as 148 students had applied for PhD programmes in Management Studies, Political Science, Computer Science, Chemistry, Sociology, English and Education. PG courses had 611 applicants of which 170 were for the MBA course. The other PG programmes that are in high demand among foreign students were: Computer Science, Political Science, Public Administration, Economics, English, Sociology, Commerce, Computer Application, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. 

As many as 283 foreign students had applied for undergraduate programmes. The UG courses in demand among students from abroad were: Computer Science, Law, Social Work, Political Science, Psychology and Physics. “The applications from students abroad were received through the newly launched portal of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The applications were vetted by the CGA and recommended back to ICCR,” Prof Sabu Joseph said. 

During the previous academic year, as many as 105 applications from foreign students were approved by the University of Kerala and many of them were able to secure admission, despite the raging pandemic. The university’s efforts in enrolling students from Afghanistan during the pandemic earned the praise of universities in the country. 

The University of Kerala’s ranking of 23 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), variety of topics offered for research and the pro-active research initiatives of the faculty have made the institution a preferred choice of foreign students. “The positive feedback given by overseas students who pass out from the varsity has helped attract more students from abroad year after year,” ,” Prof Sabu said.

VARSITY GEARS UP FOR UG, PG EXAMS FROM JUNE 28
T’PURAM : The University of Kerala on Tuesday said it was all set to commence its UG and PG exams from June 28 and 29 respectively. The varsity has made all necessary arrangements so that students are allotted exam centres close to their homes.  As per the exam schedule, BSc and BCom exams will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm and BA exams will be conducted from 2pm to 5pm. The varsity has set up 11 centres in various districts outside its jurisdiction for the convenience of the candidates.  As many as 435 students have given the option to write exams in the centres located in other districts. University officials will directly supervise the conduct of exams in these centres.

Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai has convened meetings with principals of affiliated colleges, chairpersons of exam boards and representatives of teachers’ associations. The university has provided financial support to ensure adherence to Covid protocol in exam centres. Exam centres with less than 500 students will be provided J5,000, and centres with over 500 students will receive J10,000 as additional assistance. 

OVERSEAS APPLICANTS 
PhD: 148 
PG: 611 
UG: 283 
Total: 1,042 

Kerala Unversity
