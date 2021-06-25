Akkulam lake rejuvenation picks up pace

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Authorities shortlist two bidders at last, but the environmental group questions usefulness of the project and plans to approach HC.Lake protection council says govt must first remove encroachments, restore it to the original area and stop development with a thrust on recreational activities

The long-pending Rs 64.13-crore Akkulam Rejuvenation Project is gaining momentum with the authorities shortlisting two bidders who came forward showing interest to take up the project. According to sources, the tourism department has constituted an expert committee to choose the suitable bidder for the execution of the rejuvenation project which aims to improve water quality and restore the lost glory of the lake.

The department has brought in WAPCOS Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Union ministry of water resources, as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for executing the project funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). A senior official of the department said the first round of evaluation of the bidders has been completed. WAPCOS had to tender the project for a second time as they failed to get an eligible bidder the first time. “After the second bidding, we extended the period a little, and three bidders came forward but one of them was ineligible. We have two interested bidders now and the technical committee will choose one of them. Another expert committee meeting has been scheduled too. Once the bidder is selected, the department will enter into an agreement and we will be reporting to KIIFB for further proceedings,” said the official.

Environmental backlash

However, even before the awarding of the project, Akkulam Kayal Samrakshana Samiti, a group of environmental activists, has come forward strongly against it, alleging that the project is unscientific.

The group has demanded the immediate restoration of the lake which has faced rampant encroachment. Recently, the samiti had submitted another memorandum to Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas drawing his urgent attention to the project and the restoration of the lake. It is learnt that the lake has shrunk over the years owing to rampant encroachment by private parties. According to studies, the lake area has reduced by 31.06% since 1942 and by 9.86% within the last five years.

Samiti to move HC

According to Akkulam Kayal Samrakshana Samiti, the lake is facing rampant encroachment and the authorities are turning a blind eye towards violations. Samiti coordinator Prasad Somarajan alleged that authorities are not divulging key information relating to the project.

“We have decided to move the High Court against the project and we have submitted a few RTI queries for filing the petition but the authorities are withholding the information. We had given a memorandum to the former tourism minister but no action was taken. We hope the new minister will show more interest and look into our requests,” said Somarajan.

“The project is focusing more on increasing recreational facilities, tourism and commercial activities rather than the protection and rejuvenation of the lake,” he said. The detailed project report (DPR) of the rejuvenation project was prepared by the Translational Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under the Government Barton Hill Engineering College.

Land acquisition yet to gain momentum

Though an order has been issued directing the district administration to acquire around 26 acres, the tourism department is yet to hand over the contingency charges to carry out the acquisition. A senior official of the tourism department said the land acquisition procedures are progressing simultaneously. “A seven-member team along with the land acquisition tahsildar will carry out a site inspection on July 2. Demarcations on the boundary of the lake would be verified by them,” said the official.

An official of the land acquisition wing of the district the administration said they will be able to initiate the acquisition procedures only after the tourism department deposits the contingency charges. “We will launch the survey and fix the value of the land-based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act),” said the official.

As part of the rejuvenation, around five acres adjacent to the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) and National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) would be acquired. “Some of the major components of the rejuvenation project would be coming up in the land which is currently under the possession of NATPAC and NCESS,” the official said.

SHRINKING

Akkulam Kayal Samrakshana Samiti coordinator Prasad Somarajan said in the 1950s, the area of Akkulam lake was more than 245 acres. As per studies, the lake area has shrunk and now it has only 145 acres. The samiti pointed out that the state government has spent over `100 crore in the name of protecting the biodiversity of the lake and related tourism activities in the past 10 years. “The authorities should reclaim the encroached areas of the lake before launching the project. Also, the project is unscientific and proposes components that would again degrade the lake. In the past years, they had constructed walkways encroaching on the lake, leading to more encroachment by private parties,” said Somarajan. He alleged that the project gives more thrust to enhancing property values in the lake surroundings.

Demands of Akkulam Kayal Samrakshana Samiti

Clear the encroachments to regain the lake’s original area (245 acres)

Increase the area of the water body

Stop the pollution of the lake by hospitals, flats etc

Restoration of converted wetland and paddy land

Protection of biodiversity of the lake

Legal action against violators engaged in landfilling in the lake