Chirayinkeezhu launches e-learning system

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education in Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat has moved to an online platform completely. Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the programme declaring that the learning programme in Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat has moved completely online. V Sasi, MLA, presided.

Minister Sivankutty said that students are the wealth of the country. “When compared to other states, education and learning activities in Kerala were facilitated on a wider scale and the state is paving a new path in the field of online education. The government is working hard to ensure online learning materials for all students,” the minister said. Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat has 13 public schools and three Multi-Grade Learning Centres (MGLC).