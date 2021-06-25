Govt doctors to boycott OP duty on Friday, attacked medico plans to quit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assault on the duty doctor in Mavelikkara Taluk Hospital by a police officer has snowballed into a controversy as government doctors’ association has decided on a state-wide protest over the delay in arresting the accused. They have decided to boycott specialty outpatient duty on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dr Rahul Mathew, who was attacked by the cop in broad daylight six weeks ago, announced his decision to quit the government service over denying him justice.

The state chapter of the Indian Medical Association said the doctors practising in private hospitals will also join the protest by boycotting OP services. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has decided to boycott the specialty OP service and non-emergency surgeries on Friday. The doctors will also hold protest meets between 10 am to 11 am by boycotting other OP services. The emergency section, emergency surgeries, labour room, Covid treatment, and inpatient treatment will not be affected, said KGMOA.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the accused. He blamed the government for pushing the doctors to take the path of protest. Rahul, a student leader of SFI during his college days and a member of CPM, has been getting support from student organisations in various medical colleges.

“We have persuaded Dr Rahul to reconsider his decision to quit the service for which he is passionate about. Also we have received positive messages from the health minister and chief minister’s office on taking action against the accused,” said T N Suresh, general secretary of KGMOA. The incident happened on May 14 when Rahul attended to a woman patient who was hospitalised due to severe Covid infection, but her life could not be saved.

The accused, Abhilash Chandran, who was the son of the deceased woman, alleged lapses in treatment, and abused the doctor. He returned the next day and beat up the doctor. When a formal complaint was registered against him, Abhilash tried for anticipatory bail, all the while evading the arrest. The bail application is pending before the High Court. The doctors alleged that the accused could evade the arrest only with the support of police.