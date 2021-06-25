Pinarayi calls for cooperation among legislators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly should be a venue to protect the interests of people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. “There should be cooperation between legislators. A joint intervention should be made for development and building a New Kerala,” he said after inaugurating the training programme for legislators organised by the assembly’s Media and Parliamentary Study Centre (K-LAMPS).“

The assembly should reflect people’s wishes, not vested interests. There should not be any compromise on expressing people’s desires. Though legislators have different political stands, assembly rules are common for all,” he said.

Speeches in the assembly should not be like the ones made in public places, but ones prepared on the basis of homework and after examining all aspects of the issue, he said. “Members should make full use of the assembly library. They should have an interest to earn knowledge. Members should be active and keep time. Focus and follow-ups should be made on developmental affairs,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Speaker M B Rajesh said the training would be helpful in drafting better legislations. The assembly will be made paperless by November 1, he said. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said legislators should raise issues that may not be in public notice. ministers K Rajan and K Radhakrishnan, government chief whip N Jayaraj and MLA M K Muneer also spoke.