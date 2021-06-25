Remembering the late legends of music industry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharath Bhavan, a cultural organisation under the Kerala government, in association with Malayalam Mission and Kerala Bhasha Institute organised a remembrance event for the legends in the music industry. The online event, Orma Koottayma, paid tribute to Parassala Ponnammal, Poovachal Khader and S Ramesan Nair and was streamed on Bharath Bhavan’s Facebook page. The event was inaugurated by the Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan.

Poet Murukan Kattakada, writer Ravi Menon and Carnatic musician K Omanakutty, one of the disciples of late Parassala Ponnammal, shared their memories on the trio. Pramod Payyanur, member secretary of the Bharath Bhavan, says, “The three personalities are irreplaceable icons in the music industry.

I still remember the cheerful face of the Ponnammal whom we felicitated in 2016 during the inauguration of Bharath Bhavan auditorium, which was named after her guru, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer.”The occasion was followed by a screening of Ee Jeevithathinu Peru Sangeetham, a documentary on the life of Ponnamal by R Parvathy Devi and Priya Raveendran.