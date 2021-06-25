STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Video calling facility for Covid patients at MCH

The family members need to send an SMS (text message) to the staff designated to arrange  a video call with the patient admitted to the ward.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Video call

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (MCH) has started ‘Veettukare Vilikkam’ video calling facility for Covid patients and their families.The project was launched with the support of Medical College Alumni Association, which provided phones and tablets in all wards to facilitate video calling. Health Minister Veena George launched the project by making a video call to a patient admitted to ward 6 on Thursday. 

The family members need to send an SMS (text message) to the staff designated to arrange  a video call with the patient admitted to the ward. The video calls are arranged between 3 pm and 5 pm to the smartphones of respective relatives.  For more information on this, contact: 0471 2528225.

T’PURAM RECORDS 1,248 NEW CASES
T’Puram: The district on Thursday recorded 1,248 new Covid cases,  1,169 of them through local contract,  with the test positivity rate (TPR) standing at 9.3 per cent. Four health workers figured among the new cases. There were also 1,718 recoveries. In all, 11,156 persons are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Twenty-six deaths were recorded as due to Covid  in the district. As many as 3,012 people were placed in quarantine after they showed symptoms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients Video calling
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp