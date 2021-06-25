Video calling facility for Covid patients at MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (MCH) has started ‘Veettukare Vilikkam’ video calling facility for Covid patients and their families.The project was launched with the support of Medical College Alumni Association, which provided phones and tablets in all wards to facilitate video calling. Health Minister Veena George launched the project by making a video call to a patient admitted to ward 6 on Thursday.

The family members need to send an SMS (text message) to the staff designated to arrange a video call with the patient admitted to the ward. The video calls are arranged between 3 pm and 5 pm to the smartphones of respective relatives. For more information on this, contact: 0471 2528225.

T’PURAM RECORDS 1,248 NEW CASES

T’Puram: The district on Thursday recorded 1,248 new Covid cases, 1,169 of them through local contract, with the test positivity rate (TPR) standing at 9.3 per cent. Four health workers figured among the new cases. There were also 1,718 recoveries. In all, 11,156 persons are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Twenty-six deaths were recorded as due to Covid in the district. As many as 3,012 people were placed in quarantine after they showed symptoms.