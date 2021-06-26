Balaramapuram handloom gets patronage of American Malayalis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pr ogramme for exporting Balaramapuram handloom products to the US during the Onam festival has been finalised under the auspices of the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA). The initiative has been launched to save the Balaramapuram handloom industry from the post Covid distress.

As part of the programme, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated a virtual meeting on Friday. He said the impact of Covid was felt all over the world. The traditional industries suffered the biggest setback, he said. The minister called upon Keralites all over the world to take the initiative for supporting the Balaramapuram handloom sector during the interaction with non-resident Malayali organisations and CISSA representatives.

The Malayali organisations responded positively to the call. They expressed their willingness to buy the handloom products. The American Malayalis volunteered to buy all the handloom products presently held up at Balaramapuram. CISSA proposes to directly procure more than 25,000 such products from the small weavers in Balaramapuram.