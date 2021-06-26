e-study centres for school students at local bodies

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government is yet to complete the data collection of the school students who do not have digital tools to attend virtual classes, the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has come up with a proposal to provide access to digital devices, including laptops and mobile phone with internet connectivity, by bringing them to the digital learning centres set up at anganwadis, and libraries based at local-self government level in the state.

The SSK, an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12, has already submitted the proposal to the government for the final nod as the online interactive classes mooted by the general education department would begin by the end of July. Last year, SSK brought the students to the various learning centres to attend the virtual classes of ‘First Bell’ through KITE Victers channel by setting up televisions.

“We have submitted the proposal which includes the availability of smart phones, laptops or smart televisions so that we can get access to the digital interactive classes with hotspot internet connectivity. This will be realised through respective local self-governments. They need to identify the students who lack access to the digital tools on a ward basis. After evaluating the statistics, we can bring them to the digital learning centres which were set up last year. This can somehow bridge the digital divide in the state. Earlier, we needed to buy televisions for them to learn.

Since the government decided to start interactive online classes, the laptops, tabs and other gadgets are necessary,” said C Radhakrishnan, State Programme Officer ( Innovations), SSK. SSK is also involved in compiling the data of students who did not have digital tools. As per the sources, the data collection is in the final stage. According to SSK, the data collection has many complications as it cannot come with precise data. “We have many limitations to collect the data of students. In most of the houses there will be two students, who might be in two different schools.

So separate digital tools must be ensured for these two students. Also, there are parents who have only one smartphone or laptop. Similarly, the data collection in tribal segments also has their share of complications. So the data collection should be done by local bodies where each ward member or councillor can collect data of the students by reaching their homes,” Radhakrishnan said. At present, the Assistant Education Officers (AEO) contact the teachers to communicate with their students to check whether they have sufficient digital tools. In many cases, the parents inform them they have the tools.

ONLINE EDU MATERIALS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR ALL

T’Puram: Education minister V Sivankutty has said that online learning materials will be made available to all students in public schools in Kerala. He was speaking at the inauguration of the science lab and school website at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom. The lab and website were set up at a cost of Rs 35,50,000 using the special development fund of V K Prasanth MLA.

Call to enrol wards in govt schools

The minister also said that teachers and other staff working in public schools should enrol their children in public schools. The Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology labs for the Higher Secondary section were inaugurated on Friday. The remaining Rs 4 lakh from the total project outlay will be used to purchase computers for the computer lab. Smartphones collected by LIC Employees Co-operative Society and LIC employees were handed over to the school. Mayor Arya Rajendran distributed the smartphones that were collected as part of the campaign ‘No Digital Divide Campus’. The website for the school was developed by Digital Edenz Solutions.