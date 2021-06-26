STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

e-study centres for school students at local bodies

Samagra Shiksha Kerala proposes to give access to digital devices, including laptops, mobile phones, by bringing them to anganwadis

Published: 26th June 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government is yet to complete the data collection of the school students who do not have digital tools to attend virtual classes, the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has come up with a proposal to provide access to digital devices, including laptops and mobile phone with internet connectivity, by bringing them to the digital learning centres set up at anganwadis, and libraries based at local-self government level in the state.

The SSK, an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12, has already submitted the proposal to the government for the final nod as the online interactive classes mooted by the general education department would begin by the end of July. Last year, SSK brought the students to the various learning centres to attend the virtual classes of ‘First Bell’ through KITE Victers channel by setting up televisions.

“We have submitted the proposal which includes the availability of smart phones, laptops or smart televisions so that we can get access to the digital interactive classes with hotspot internet connectivity. This will be realised through respective local self-governments. They need to identify the students who lack access to the digital tools on a ward basis. After evaluating the statistics, we can bring them to the digital learning centres which were set up last year. This can somehow bridge the digital divide in the state. Earlier, we needed to buy televisions for them to learn.

Since the government decided to start interactive online classes, the laptops, tabs and other gadgets are necessary,” said C Radhakrishnan, State Programme Officer ( Innovations), SSK. SSK is also involved in compiling the data of students who did not have digital tools. As per the sources, the data collection is in the final stage. According to SSK, the data collection has many complications as it cannot come with precise data. “We have many limitations to collect the data of students. In most of the houses there will be two students, who might be in two different schools.

So separate digital tools must be ensured for these two students. Also, there are parents who have only one smartphone or laptop. Similarly, the data collection in tribal segments also has their share of complications. So the data collection should be done by local bodies where each ward member or councillor can collect data of the students by reaching their homes,” Radhakrishnan said. At present, the Assistant Education Officers (AEO) contact the teachers to communicate with their students to check whether they have sufficient digital tools. In many cases, the parents inform them they have the tools.

ONLINE EDU MATERIALS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR ALL

T’Puram: Education minister V Sivankutty has said that online learning materials will be made available to all students in public schools in Kerala. He was speaking at the inauguration of the science lab and school website at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom. The lab and website were set up at a cost of Rs 35,50,000 using the special development fund of V K Prasanth MLA.

Call to enrol wards in govt schools

The minister also said that teachers and other staff working in public schools should enrol their children in public schools. The Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology labs for the Higher Secondary section were inaugurated on Friday. The remaining Rs 4 lakh from the total project outlay will be used to purchase computers for the computer lab. Smartphones collected by LIC Employees Co-operative Society and LIC employees were handed over to the school. Mayor Arya Rajendran distributed the smartphones that were collected as part of the campaign ‘No Digital Divide Campus’. The website for the school was developed by Digital Edenz Solutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp