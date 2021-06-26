Thiruvananthapuram records 1,291 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Friday recorded 1,291 more Covid cases. The newly infected also include 10 health workers. The test positivity rate on the day stood at 9.9 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,392 people recovered from the disease, taking the total active cases in the district to 11,036. A total of 19 people died of the virus infection in the district on the day. As many as 1,512 people with the symptoms of Covid have been placed under quarantine.

In all, 40,064 people are under quarantine. Meanwhile, 4,002 people completed their quarantine period. The total number of vaccine doses administrated to date stands at 15,87,524. As many as 12,27,277 people have been administered the first dose, while 3,60,247 people received the second dose as well. On Friday, 24,993 people were vaccinated in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 117 centres.