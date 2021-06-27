Canals in Capital to be renovated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major canals in the capital city will be renovated by spending D4.13 crore, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said. The Amayizhanjan canal is in a bad condition. Works worth D25 crore will be executed to clean up and renovate the canal.

The next cabinet meeting will discuss this, he said. On Saturday, the minister, along with Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Transport Minister Antony Raju and Mayor Arya Rajendran, visited Thampanoor and other places in the city which face frequent waterlogging.