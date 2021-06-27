STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dist planning committee polls from July 6-8

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election to the 14 district planning committees in the state, which was postponed owing to the pandemic, will be held from July 6 to 8, the State Election Commission has said. The 15-member district planning committee plays a key role in preparing draft development plan for the district by liking projects prepared by the district panchayats and municipalities concerned.

The district panchayat president is the chairman of the committee and the district collector is its secretary. One member is nominated by the government and the remaining 12 are elected by the district panchayat members in rural areas and the municipal/corporation councillors in urban areas.

 While district panchayat members will cast their ballot on July 6, municipal and corporation councillors will vote on July 7 and 8 respectively. The election was initially scheduled to be held from May 17-19. State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said the election would be held in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

