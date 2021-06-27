STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt urged to revoke transfer order of school teachers

Association president R Arunkumar said the move was reprehensible and urged the government to revoke the order at the earliest. 

Published: 27th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transfer of 33 teachers in higher secondary schools under the Travancore Devaswom Board has drawn flak with the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) alleging that the transfer order was issued without following the existing norms. Association president R Arunkumar said the move was reprehensible and urged the government to revoke the order at the earliest. 

“The teachers of four schools were transferred when relocation of employees, including those in the government sector, is prohibited in view of the pandemic,” Arunkumar said. This was to protect the the interests of a newly appointed principal of one of the four schools using the influence of a high-ranking official on the board, he stated.  Usually, transfer orders are issued once in three years based on the teachers’ request. However, in this case, none of the teachers had sought a transfer.

“The sudden move had affected the online classes and also the activities of NCC, Career Guidance and Scout and Guide,” another member alleged. Most of the schools under the Travancore Devaswom Board are in Central Kerala. The teachers were transferred to remote schools in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts after the start of the academic year. 

The AHSTA has decided to submit a petition seeking the immediate intervention of the chief minister and Devaswom minister and threatened to organise state-wide protests if their demand to revoke the transfers 
is not met.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp