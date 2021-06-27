Govt urged to revoke transfer order of school teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transfer of 33 teachers in higher secondary schools under the Travancore Devaswom Board has drawn flak with the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) alleging that the transfer order was issued without following the existing norms. Association president R Arunkumar said the move was reprehensible and urged the government to revoke the order at the earliest.

“The teachers of four schools were transferred when relocation of employees, including those in the government sector, is prohibited in view of the pandemic,” Arunkumar said. This was to protect the the interests of a newly appointed principal of one of the four schools using the influence of a high-ranking official on the board, he stated. Usually, transfer orders are issued once in three years based on the teachers’ request. However, in this case, none of the teachers had sought a transfer.

“The sudden move had affected the online classes and also the activities of NCC, Career Guidance and Scout and Guide,” another member alleged. Most of the schools under the Travancore Devaswom Board are in Central Kerala. The teachers were transferred to remote schools in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts after the start of the academic year.

The AHSTA has decided to submit a petition seeking the immediate intervention of the chief minister and Devaswom minister and threatened to organise state-wide protests if their demand to revoke the transfers

is not met.