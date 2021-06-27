STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram records 1,522 Covid cases, 27 more die of infection

As many as  1,522  people, including nine health workers, tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid testing on Saturday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as  1,522  people, including nine health workers, tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. The test positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,451 people recovered from the disease, taking the total active cases in the district to 11,084. As many as 27 people died of Covid in the district on the day. 

A total of 3,398 people with the symptoms of the virus infection have been placed under quarantine. At present, 40,193 people are in quarantine. As many as 3,269 people completed their quarantine period without showing any symptoms. The total number of vaccine doses administrated to date stands at 16,06,202. 

As many as 12,37,853 people have been administered the first dose while 3,68,349 people received the second dose of the vaccine. On Saturday, 18,629 people were vaccinated in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 92 centres. 

1,132 test +ve  in Kollam
Kollam: As many as 1,132 people, including five health workers, tested Covid positive in the district on Saturday. The disease was confirmed in five persons who came from abroad and one person who arrived from outside of state. Meanwhile, 1,108 people recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp