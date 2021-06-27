Thiruvananthapuram records 1,522 Covid cases, 27 more die of infection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,522 people, including nine health workers, tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. The test positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent. Meanwhile, 1,451 people recovered from the disease, taking the total active cases in the district to 11,084. As many as 27 people died of Covid in the district on the day.

A total of 3,398 people with the symptoms of the virus infection have been placed under quarantine. At present, 40,193 people are in quarantine. As many as 3,269 people completed their quarantine period without showing any symptoms. The total number of vaccine doses administrated to date stands at 16,06,202.

As many as 12,37,853 people have been administered the first dose while 3,68,349 people received the second dose of the vaccine. On Saturday, 18,629 people were vaccinated in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 92 centres.

1,132 test +ve in Kollam

Kollam: As many as 1,132 people, including five health workers, tested Covid positive in the district on Saturday. The disease was confirmed in five persons who came from abroad and one person who arrived from outside of state. Meanwhile, 1,108 people recovered.