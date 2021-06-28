Interstate racket: Thiruvananthapuram police seize 100 kg ganja from Tamil Nadu man

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City police on Sunday dealt a huge blow to the organised drug racket that pushes in contraband to the state capital as they seized 100kg of ganja and arrested a Tamil Nadu resident with Kerala connections, who had allegedly smuggled it from Coimbatore.

N Muhammed, a Coimbatore resident, who had family roots in Thrissur, was nabbed by Pettah police with the help of the police's District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF).

The police team nabbed Muhammed from near Chackai flyover on Sunday morning. DCP Vaibhav Saxena, who heads the anti-narcotics drive in the city, said the 59-year-old TN native was waiting for another vehicle, which was supposed to ferry the consignment to retailers, when he was nabbed.

The place where the accused was waiting was a fallow land and the consignment was found hidden among the bushes so as to avoid easy detection. Vaibhav said they had inputs regarding the arrival of a large consignment from Andhra Pradesh through Coimbatore and planned the operations accordingly.

"We had information that the drugs will be delivered to the city on Friday, but it reached here on Saturday night. The consignment was ferried in a lorry ferrying vegetables," he said.

The ganja was procured by the racket from Naxal-infested districts of Andhra Pradesh and was transported to Coimbatore, where it was stocked, before being dispatched to Kerala. The police sources said Muhammed claimed that he had no idea about the consignment that he was carrying.

However, the police contested this saying that he could have been part of similar operations in the past. "Maybe, he was not fully aware of the finer details of the operation and the racket. That's how rackets operate. They don’t reveal details or their identities to other members of the racket," a police source said.

Police said two city-based criminal gangs are into drug business and the consignment would have come for them. The ringleader is staying outside the state and he used to send the consignment in bulk and distributed among retail sellers.

The police suspect that the key members of the racket communicate with each other through darknet sites as it was found that they were not using mobile phones to contact others.

10 kg ganja seized

The DANSAF team also arrested 24-year-old Thirumala native Sreeram after seizing 10kg of ganja from his house, which he had stored it for retailers. The police said he had similar cases registered against him and was supplying drugs to the users in the city.