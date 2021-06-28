Thiruvananthapuram district tops state in number of new COVID cases for second straight day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 1,401 new COVID positive cases, the highest in the state for the second consecutive day. The test positivity rate stood at 10.5 percent which is higher than the state average of 10.48 per cent.

A total of 16 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,734 patients recovered on the day. Of the new cases, five are health workers. The district has 10,737 active cases while 40,570 people are under surveillance.

