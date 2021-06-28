Wait continues for service bridge at Thiruvananthapuram's Thiruvallam

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed service bridge at Thiruvallam near the old bridge, mooted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to bring down the frequent accidents due to one-way rule violation by motorists near the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple, remains a non-starter.

According to the latest update, the NHAI consulted the road safety consultant National Transport and Research Centre (NATPAC) to prepare the total estimate of the project. The highway authority can start the initial proceedings, including the design of service bridge, only after getting the estimate.

Sources said it would take another year for the construction of the service bridge to get completed.

Recently, PWD minister PA Mohamed Riyas visited the spot and urged the NHAI to construct a new bridge on a war-footing.P Pradeep, project director, NHAI, told The New Indian Express that the NHAI was seriously considering to construct a service bridge parallel to the existing old bridge without demolishing the old one.

"The consultation of constructing a service bridge very close to the old bridge with the road safety consultant is underway. We will very soon come up with a design after receiving the total estimate of the project. The PWD minister is keen on this project to get completed as soon as possible. We are working on it to start the proceedings soon," he said.

The NHAI mooted the service bridge here in 2019. As per the proposal, vehicles coming from Pachalloor side can take this route to reach Ambalathara. NHAI sources said a total of `3-4 crore is expected for the construction.

The service bridge is expected to have a width of 5.5metres. Thiruvallam junction is one of the busiest in Thiruvananthapuram, witnessing vehicles travelling towards Kovalam, Pachalloor and East Fort or Ambalathara. Frequent accidents in the junction and adjacent areas have turned the travel through old Thiruvallam bridge into a nightmare for commuters.

Motorists from Pachalloor and Kovalam who use the old bridge to enter Ambalathara often collide with those coming in from Kumarichantha side, making the area extremely vulnerable to accidents. Though commuters have been urging for a permanent solution to make the stretch safer, no action has been taken yet.

As per the statistics available with the police, 20 accidents have occurred on the old bridge in the past three years, killing one person and injuring 20 others. However, according to an official of the Thiruvallam police station, nine persons died in 127 accidents within its limits in the last two years.

Motorists from Kovalam side should take the U-turn at Kumarichantha signal if they want to enter Thiruvallam junction. But those entering Ambalathara or Pachalloor side prefer the U-turn on the national highway.

This is dangerous both for the commuters and those coming from Kumarichantha side. However, the construction of a new service road will help the motorists from Ambalathara side can reach Thiruvallam junction without entering the old bridge.

