Gold chain snatched from woman watching TV

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An unidentified man snatched a gold chain weighing six sovereigns from a housewife who was watching television in the front room of her residence, near Kowdiar, on Sunday night. The Peroorkada police began probe in connection with the incident.

According to police, Ushakumari, a resident of Vaishnavam, Chithira Nagar, was watching television around 12.10 am on Sunday. The front door of the residence was open. The thief, who searched many houses in the surrounding area, entered the house and covered her mouth with his hand, stifling her. He grabbed the chain and ran away. She could alert her two children who were in their bedrooms only after the thief escaped, police said.