Order thattukada dishes from home

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Enjoy your favorite ‘thattukada’ dishes from the comfort of your home. A wide range of mouth-watering street food delicacies, from the sumptuous ‘rasa vada’ to the yummy pizza will be available at your doorstep as street food vendors in the capital gear up to launch app-based food delivery to retain their customers.

The back-to-back lockdowns due to the Covid pandemic left hundreds of street vendors in the lurch. With revival becoming a distant dream, the street vendors have banded together to launch an online platform on the lines of Swiggy and Zomato to deliver thattukada dishes at their customers’ doorstep at reasonable rates.

Fast Food Owners’ Association district secretary Mani R told TNIE that the association has tied up with a Kochi-based company to develop the mobile app for online delivery of street food. “It’s been more than 75 days since the lockdown was declared in May and around 1,000 street food vendors in the district are in deep crisis. We cannot tie up with companies like Swiggy or Zomato which charge 30% for home delivery. Many of us are struggling to retain our staff and meet the needs of their families. During the last lockdown, we were able to help everyone but this lockdown has left us all broke. For many, resuming business even if the curbs are lifted is not possible,” said Mani.

They also reckon that revival would be difficult even in the distant future as the Covid third wave looms large. The street vendors said starting door delivery is the only option to stay afloat. “We will be launching the food delivery app by next month. Swiggy and Zomato are charging high rates and are fleecing both the customer and food business operators. Even for small-distance delivery, they charge a huge sum as fee. If we tie up with them for a `150 meal, the customer will have to pay `190,” said Mani.

He said their plan is to charge 10 per cent for delivery. “Our aim is to make food available to customers at reasonable rates. They can use the app, order food and pay only 10 per cent as delivery charge. The company developing the application would be taking 5 per cent of the delivery charge as its share. We are planning to popularise the app with the help of celebrities,” he said.

VENDORS DEMAND LIFTING OF CURBS

Lack of welfare schemes has made things difficult for many street food vendors. Life has turned into a nightmare for Chandrika S, who runs a small thattukada at Maruthamkuzhy. “I am unable to pay rent, electricity bill or ensure proper treatment for my son who met with an accident. He suffered a leg fracture and might need more treatment. We were evicted for not paying the rent and moved in to a new home two months ago. I am unable to pay rent and may get evicted again.

I am the only breadwinner in my family. I am done borrowing from people and everybody is struggling. The government should lift the restrictions and let us earn a living,” says Chandrika. Fast Food Owners’ Association district secretary Mani R said the street vendors are planning to hold a dharna demanding permission to resume their businesses. “We had a discussion with the district collector and were asked to wait till Wednesday. If they don’t allow us to reopen, we will stage protests,” he said.

New app for Thattukada

Street vendors have come together to launch for door delivery

Customers can order the ir favorite thattukada dishes at a reasonable rate

Fast Food Owners’ Association has tied up with a Kochi-based company to develop the application

The plan is to charge 10% for the delivery.

Wedding food delivery

City-based restaurant O Café under the O by Tamara hotel chain has arranged home delivery of wedding feasts to guests who are not able to attend the ceremony physically. They can join in through the restaurant’s virtual interface.