Barbers demand urgent govt intervention to address issues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Kerala State Barber and Beautician Association has urged the state government to address their issues, including permission for the shops to function on the basis of Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the regions. The association, in a statement, has come up with eight demands which need immediate intervention.
- Allow all barber shops and lady beautician shops in the district to operate on the basis of TPR
- The government should take strong action against those who deny the government’s proposal and harass this working class.
- According to a letter from the state committee to the chief minister, neither the state government nor the Union Health Ministry has issued an order to ensure that the vaccine is made available to barbers and beauticians on a priority basis. Please take immediate action to make the vaccine available for all by including them in the priority category
- Provide interest-free loans from banks and to formulate an urgent financial package in view of the difficulties faced by this industry for one-and-a-half years