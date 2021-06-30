Candidates who got appointment orders as lab assistants in a soup

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government decided to immediately recruit those teachers who have been given appointment orders in government as well as aided schools, it did not take a call on 72 candidates who were given appointment orders as lab assistants in higher secondary schools six months ago.

Many of them are at the receiving end as they had to work in private companies for daily living. Sreejith (name changed) received the appointment order in January 2021 for getting appointed as a lab assistant at the Government Higher Secondary School , North Kalamassery, in Kochi.

Since the schools were not opened last year for regular classes due to the pandemic, he is yet to get posted. He had to take up odd jobs for daily wages to make both ends meet. “Mine is not a lone case. Many candidates were given appointment orders and are waiting for the government’s call. Incidentally, the government decided to immediately appoint the teachers.

Our service is needed in the schools as the practical classes are also mandatory for online interactive classes which are set to begin soon. However, the government has not even mentioned the appointment of lab assistants in the meeting. We are bearing the brunt for a long time and the government should do something as soon as possible,” he said. In Ernakulam district, a total of 12 candidates are awaiting the appointment.

The candidates have raised apprehension over the delay in appointing due to the pandemic situation. The government issued appointment orders to hundreds of teachers in January this year but were not allowed to join because the schools did not technically reopen last academic year. A senior officer with the General Education Department told TNIE that the appointment of lab assistants would be considered once the practical sessions commence at schools.