Commercial wing to boost KSRTC income

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has started a commercial section in the organisation to increase non-ticket revenue. The employees selected from various sections in KSRTC will be trained and utilised for generating revenue in logistics and courier, advertisement and rentals in bus-cum-shopping complexes.

It has started a five-day orientation programme in marketing in association with the SCMS School of Technology. Those who complete the training will be given charge of various depots under the new section, said a statement from KSRTC.

The ailing corporation has chalked out ways to improve non-ticket revenue in the last one year. It started new services in logistics, converted old buses into shops or sleeper beds etc. The public transport utility has been fully dependent on government aid for its survival for the past one year.

It received Rs 1794.58 crore from government as aid and generated an income of Rs 848.70 crore in 2020-21. On an average it receives Rs 155 crore (including Rs 86 crore for salary, Rs 65 crore for pension) in a month.