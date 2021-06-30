Continuity in power not first time, says CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a remark that won’t go down well with the CPM, CPI state council member V P Unnikrishnan said the Left government’s continuity in power cannot be attributed to one person alone.

It was the CPI which first achieved continuity in power in the state through C Achutha Menon, said Unnikrishnan, while welcoming a section of CPM cadre who shifted their loyalties to CPI at Venjaramoodu. Unnikrishnan said the LDF was able to retain power due to the efficient administration of the Left government