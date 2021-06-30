STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital awareness workshops for teachers

The Kilimanoor sub-district wing of Kerala State Teachers Association (KSTA) and the Learning Teacher’s Association organised digital teaching workshops for school teachers.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:42 AM

Education Minister V Sivankutty, inaugurating the digital teaching workshops organised by KSTA and Learning Teacher’s Association for school teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kilimanoor sub-district wing of Kerala State Teachers Association (KSTA) and the Learning Teacher’s Association organised digital teaching workshops for school teachers. Education Minister V Sivankutty, inaugurated the programme ‘Log in KSTA Learning of Graphics in Teaching’.

He also released the logo of the project. The initiative aims to create awareness on video editing, graphics designing, google classroom, jam board, tech mint, certificate designing, google lens and many more. 

A total of 256 teachers enrolled in the first batch. Within a month, they plan to help more than 1,000 teachers in the sub-district. Teachers from primary to higher secondary levels can participate in the free workshop. KSTA plans to provide similar digital awareness sessions for parents too.

