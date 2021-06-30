STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayats go for mass Covid testing to bring down TPR

Pallichal, Athiyannoor move up category ladder in a week’s time

Published: 30th June 2021 06:43 AM

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing.

A medical worker collects swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Balaramapuram panchayat ramping up their Covid-19 testing by organising mass testing programmes to lower their Test Positivity Rate (TPR), other panchayats in the district are also following suit. In the last few days, Pallichal, Kalliyoor and Athiyannoor panchayats have initiated concerted efforts to bring down the TPR. 

The Pallichal panchayat which was in the D category has successfully moved into the B category. The weekly TPR as on June 22 stood at 25 per cent at Pallichal panchayat and on June 28 it stood at 11.69 per cent thereby moving the panchayat into category B. Aggressive testing has been associated as the reason for this.

T Mallika, Pallichal panchayat president says that the TPR could be reduced after they found the root cause-that enough testing was not being done.

“When we were suddenly moved into the D category, it was a bit alarming. Our caseload was less and yet the TPR was high. And that’s when we noticed that enough testing wasn’t being done. Our trader community was upset. So we called an emergency panchayat council meeting and decided to increase the testing. Testing was being done in all the wards, covering all categories of people. And in a week we could move into the B category,” says Mallika. 

As many as 1,123 samples were tested from June 23 till Tuesday. Pallichal has a population of 60,000 plus and has 23 wards. Bindu,  Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi (VVS) district committee member, says that the trader community was also actively pushing for organising mass testing. 

“The testing was carried out in all the wards. Earlier testing was only done for people showing symptoms and those who were in quarantine. This hiked up the TPR as they would all end up being positive. So we increased the sample size and the TPR reduced. Earlier testing was held only in health centres, now more testing centres have been opened such as at Anganawadis,” says Bindu V. 

At the Kalliyoor panchayat too, mass testing is being organised, hoping that the TPR would decrease. The Panchayat is still in the C category but hopes that it will move into the B category soon.

“We have increased the Covid tests to cover all category of people. On a daily basis over 200 people are being tested. All cross-section of people are being covered and testing is being done in all the wards. We have increased the testing facilities too. A large population of our panchayat consists of farmers and if they can’t sell their produce, it will lead to a crisis. So all efforts are being taken to bring down the TPR and then open our markets,” says KK Chandra Krishna, panchayat president. Ranganathan N,  VVS secretary of the Punnamoodu unit says that the trader community is also actively participating in the tests.

“More tests are being held and people are being very careful, adhering to all Covid-19 protocols, so that the TPR is brought low,” says Ranganathan. 

At the Athiyannoor panchayat too, the TPR could be brought down and the panchayat moved from category C to A in a week. Increased testing, stringent restrictions and strict following of Covid-19 protocols have helped, says panchayat member Rajagopal. The weekly TPR as on June 22 stood at 11.53 per cent (category C) and on June 28 it stood at 6.74 per cent thereby moving the panchayat into category A. “The testing was increased, not much relaxations were allowed,” says Rajagopal. 

T’PURAM RECORDS 1,255 COVID CASES
T’Puram: The district recorded 1,255 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, and the test positivity rate stood at 10.5 percent. A total of 1,341 persons have recovered.  A total of 21 deaths were recorded on the day in the district. 

