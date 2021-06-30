Police library brings back love for reading

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A neatly arranged bookshelf welcomes guests at Thampanoor Police Station. The small library, which helps ease the mood at the police station, functions on the car porch inside the station. The unique initiative named Pusthaka Muttam was put together by the Student Police Cadet (SPC) wing of SMV Govt Model Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The library was launched as part of the school’s week-long National Reading Day celebrations, on June 24. The space is open to the public and one can pick any book to read inside the compound. Visitors can also borrow books for a period of up to two weeks after registration.

According to Sunitha P, SPC Cadet Community Police Officer and Malayalam teacher at SMV school, the initiative will make the police station a public-friendly space. “We chose Thampanoor station as it is our reporting office and the nearest one to the school. Of the 400 books in the library, half are donated by teachers, students and well-wishers.

Our idea is to enrich reading habits among the public,” Sunitha said. The project worth Rs 10,000 was funded by teachers, PTA members, and police officials at Thampanoor station, she added. “It is the result of a combined effort by teachers and students in our school. We have advised the students to contribute one book to the library on their birthdays and to promote gifting books on special occasions,” Sunitha said.

The police officers at the station said the library is a welcome addition. They expect more book lovers to visit the place when the government eases pandemic restrictions. “Now, one can utilise their waiting time at the police station by reading a book. The space will help develop reading habit and make the police station a public-friendly place. It is also a safe place for women to sit alone and read for hours,” a police officer said.