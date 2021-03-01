STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rare surgery performed on Moray eel at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, first time in India

According to Dr Jacob Alexander, this is the first time a fish has been operated on in the Indian zoos.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Moray eel

Moray eel (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rare surgery was performed on a Moray eel, a female marine fish at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, by senior veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander and his team. The fish is doing well and has since been transferred to its water body, but the next 48 hours are going to be crucial. According to Dr Jacob Alexander, this is the first time a fish has been operated on in the Indian zoos.

Three Moray eels were put in a single enclosure till the other two attacked the female and its ovary and eggs were ripped apart. The incident happened on Saturday evening. When the keeper at the aquarium noticed the distressed fish, the veterinarian was immediately alerted. A veterinarian couple, Dr Tittu Abraham and Dr Amrita Lakshmi, dashed from Chengannur to help Dr Alexander as the duo had prior experience in doing surgery on a fish.

“It had a severe lacerated wound with loss of tissue and prolapsed internal organs. The biggest challenge before us was to give it anaesthesia under water. We had to keep administering anaesthesia mixed with water through its gills and another tube with water alone alternately. The operated part was kept above water. It’s better to live for a day without pain rather than carrying it throughout until death,” Dr Alexander told TNIE.

