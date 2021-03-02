STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi makes surprise visit to Capital

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy with Rahul Gandhi, MP, at a hotel at Shankhumugham in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the district administration in Kanyakumari denied permission to Rahul Gandhi, MP to undertake a boat ride, the Congress leader on Monday arrived here on an unscheduled three-hour stopover.  

The KPCC leadership was huddled with Rahul at a private hotel in Shankhumugham on Monday evening. With seat-sharing talks still on and the recommendations received from the KPCC election committee being sorted out at the state Congress headquarters Indira Bhavan here, Rahul’s impromptu arrival kept party leaders on their toes.

Despite seat-sharing talks, especially those with the Muslim League(IUML) and Kerala Congress P J Joseph faction, yet to be completed the Congress leadership has zeroed in on probable candidates in at least half of the 90 plus seats.

Also on the day, Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of AICC’s analytical department, which maintains and provides constituency-wise data and analysis as well as  various technology initiatives and projects in the party including digital membership process and development of appropriate systems, arrived here. It is believed that he has come with the third and final survey report on  probable Congress candidates having ‘winnability’.

“KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran alone has seen the final list. None of us is privy to the survey report,” a KPCC office-bearer told TNIE.The meeting of the 40-member election committee is scheduled to be held at the Indira Bhavan at 10am on Tuesday.The outcome of the talks with Rahul  will be taken up at Tuesday’s meeting. Rahul Gandhi returned to New Delhi on Monday night.

