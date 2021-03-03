Circular issued to prevent errors in GST return

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state GST department has issued a circular that helps traders avoid mistakes while entering input tax details in GST returns. The circular was issued to prevent loss of GST revenue to the exchequer on account of traders recording wrong input tax. As per the circular, ineligible and irregular input tax credit should be entered in the respective month’s GSTR - 3 B form Table 4 D (1) and 4 D (2).