Moral policing: Child rights Commission registers suo motu case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case against the autorickshaw driver who attacked a school student in Panoor in Kannur on Monday afternoon. Commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar took the action based on the visuals of the incident aired by news channels. The accused Jineesh attacked the boy, who is a Class X student of Rajiv Gandhi HSS in Mokeri, while the latter was returning home after giving his SSLC exam. The incident happened near Mutharipeedika auto stand. The boy’s father had alleged that he was attacked for walking with a girl classmate and that it was an incident of moral policing.