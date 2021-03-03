Ride for a better, greener economy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passenger buses, autorickshaws, taxis and goods carriages staying off the roads in the capital city on Tuesday as part of the dawn-to-dusk motor vehicle strike by various trade unions and owners’ associations in protest against the rising fuel prices. However, the city also saw a unique campaign in which members of the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) conducted a cycle rally against the hike in fuel prices with the message ‘Burn Fat Not Oil’. The rally was conducted to create awareness that cycling could be an alternative, healthier option.

The members of ICE started the one-hour long rally from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 7am, cycled through East Fort, Central Stadium, Kowdiar, and concluded at Manaveeyam. “Petrol prices are unlikely to come down.

Residents can shift to bicycles for commuting to their offices or places that are within a 10-kilometre radius from their homes. This way, they can develop an economical mode of transportation along with promoting a healthy and green lifestyle” said Prakash P Gopinath, founder.

ICE will be conducting another cycle rally on Sunday in connection with International Women’s Day. The 28-km-long ride from Annie Mascarene Square, Vazuthacaud, will conclude at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, covering major points of the city. “The rally will carry multiple messages -- women safety, a remedy against fuel price rise, and a healthy lifestyle. Around 70 are expected to take part,” he said.