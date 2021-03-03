STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ride for a better, greener economy

The rally was conducted to create awareness that cycling could be an alternative, healthier option.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the Indus Cycling Embassy during the cycle rally.

Members of the Indus Cycling Embassy during the cycle rally.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passenger buses, autorickshaws, taxis and goods carriages staying off the roads in the capital city on Tuesday as part of the dawn-to-dusk motor vehicle strike by various trade unions and owners’ associations in protest against the rising fuel prices. However, the city also saw a unique campaign in which members of the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) conducted a cycle rally against the hike in fuel prices with the message ‘Burn Fat Not Oil’. The rally was conducted to create awareness that cycling could be an alternative, healthier option.

The members of ICE started the one-hour long rally from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 7am, cycled through East Fort, Central Stadium, Kowdiar, and concluded at Manaveeyam. “Petrol prices are unlikely to come down.

Residents can shift to bicycles for commuting to their offices or places that are within a 10-kilometre radius from their homes. This way, they can develop an economical mode of transportation along with promoting a healthy and green lifestyle” said Prakash P Gopinath, founder.  

ICE will be conducting another cycle rally on Sunday in connection with International Women’s Day.  The 28-km-long ride from Annie Mascarene Square, Vazuthacaud, will conclude at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, covering major points of the city. “The rally will carry multiple messages -- women safety, a remedy against fuel price rise, and a healthy lifestyle. Around 70 are expected to take part,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp