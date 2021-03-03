ROPE achievement awards presented

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rotary Police Engagement (ROPE) Lifetime Achievement awards were presented to senior police officers in the state who have taken the initiative to modernise and popularise Kerala Police. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the awards to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, ADGP and Cyberdome nodal officer Manoj Abraham, ADGP B Sandhya, ADGP (Crime Branch) S K Sreejith, Coastal Security IG P Vijayan, Anti-Terrorist Squad DIG Anoop Kuruvila John, and DIG P Prakash, at a function held at Raj Bhavan.

ROPE is a joint venture between the three Rotary districts of Kerala from Kasaragod to Parassala. ROPE Kerala chief coordinator and former district governor Suresh Mathew presided over the function. Kerala secretary and general coordinator Jigeesh Narayanan welcomed the gathering.