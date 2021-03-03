Sree Chitra celebrates Institute Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the institution has become the pride of the country through its excellent treatment and international research activities.The ceremony was held at the Achutha Menon Centre auditorium in SCTIMST. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and V K Saraswat, president of the institute, delivered the Institute Day message.

Central Department of Science and Technology secretary Prof Ashutosh Sharma delivered the keynote address. SCTIMST director Prof K Dr Jayakumar presided over the function. Dr Harikrishna Varma P R, head of the Biomedical Technology Department, Dr Ajith Kumar V K, dean, SCTIMST, and Institute Body member T P Senkumar participated in the function.

The Institute Day souvenir was released by Prof K Jayakumar handing over a copy to Dr Harikrishna Varma. A documentary on the history of the institute was screened at the function. The cultural events were inaugurated by actors Nedumudi Venu and Sithara. The National Science Day was also celebrated at the Biomedical Technology Department at Poojapura.