By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 158 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Four health workers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 382 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 2,541 active cases. As many as 1,221 people are under observation in the district on Wednesday.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 158

Recoveries: 382

Death: 1

Total cases: 1,02,832

Total recoveries: 99,744

Total deaths: 837

Active cases: 2,541