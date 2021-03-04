2 teenagers drown in Karamana river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two teenagers drowned in Karamana river, near Killippara Kadavu in Aryanadu, on Wednesday. The deceased are Akshay Krishna, 13, of Veliyannoor, and Soorya, 14, of Changa. According to Aryanadu police, the two friends went swimming in the river at 3.30pm. There was no one in the area at the time. “The mishap must have occurred by 3.45pm.

The area where they drowned was deeper than other spots,” said a police officer. The matter came to the attention of the residents first. They immediately began rescue work and were soon joined by the Fire and Rescue Services officials. The bodies were released from the river by 4.50pm and shifted to the Medical College Hospital.