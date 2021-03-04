STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children’s Park to open its gates soon

Being renovated under the aegis of the Smart City project of Thiruvananthapuram, the project includes installing modern facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 1.92 crore.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 03:08 PM

Renovation work is under way at the Children’s Park in front of the Kerala Water Authority’s office opposite the Kanakakunnu Palace. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Renovation work is under way at the Children's Park in front of the Kerala Water Authority's office opposite the Kanakakunnu Palace.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many public parks in the city have been in ruins for several years due to negligence and poor maintenance on the part of the authorities concerned.  The Children’s Park in front of the Kerala Water Authority’s office, opposite the Kanakakunnu Palace, was one such abandoned park. However, with renovation work under way, the park is getting a makeover with upgraded facilities.

Being renovated under the aegis of the Smart City project of Thiruvananthapuram, the project includes installing modern facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 1.92 crore. “Earlier, large crowds were drawn to parks in the city here. The Children’s Park had an artificial waterfall which was a huge hit. Former KWA officials had taken steps to modernise the park.

But, it was later  abandoned due to poor maintenance,” said a corporation official. The Smart City project aims to restore public parks and make them accessible to children and the elderly. After the upgrade, the park will sport a new look. A walkway and additional landscaping are being done as part of beautification. Playing equipment for children will be set up for recreational activities and food kiosks will also be installed. A small skating track has also been planned.

“The renovation is expected to be completed by this year,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL). He also added that a parking facility will be arranged near the museum premises. The Ponnara Sreedhar Park next to the Thampanoor Central railway station and the Sree Chitra Thirunal Park are  also being renovated under the Smart City project.

