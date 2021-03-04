Discussion on measures to eliminate TB on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the webinar series Kerala Health: Making sustainable development goal a reality, organised by the health and family welfare department, a discussion on the steps taken by the state on the Programmatic Management of TB Preventive Treatment and multi-sectoral accountability framework for TB elimination will be held on Thursday, the concluding day of the series.

A slew of health experts and policymakers within the country and abroad will take part in the session. The talk will be attended by International Union Against TB and Lung Disease president Prof Guy Marks, Stop TB Partnership executive director Dr Lucica Ditiu, and TB USAID senior scientific advisor Dr Kenneth Castro.

WHO representative to India Dr Roderico H Ofrin will deliver the special address, while Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare joint secretary Vikas Sheel will give the keynote address. Those interested in attending the conference can register at www.keralahealthconference.in or view the same through https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE0zP8darFGvDn3CyC2ERg.