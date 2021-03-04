STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homoeopathy forum against mandatory jab for election officials

This research was done in April-May 2020. 

Published: 04th March 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Besides Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is the other vaccine being administered in the country. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Forum for Promoting Homoeopathy (IFPH) has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against the circular demanding all officials on election duty to take Covid vaccination, calling it a violation of human rights.According to IFPH, the decision itself is unscientific as the vaccine will only take effect after eight weeks of administering it. “Hence, the officials taking it won’t be helpful as the election is on April 6,” it stated. The association also questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine in guaranteeing immunity against Covid. 

“Not even the manufacturers have given such an assurance,” the forum added. IFPH also called out the apathy of officials in learning about the results of the research on Covid by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy. Studies and clinical research have shown that Covid can be cured in under four days through homeo medication. This research was done in April-May 2020. 

“At this point, we can only suspect that Covid became much severe than it is due to unscientific decisions,” the forum stated. IFPH has also demanded an investigation by independent health researchers to bring clarity to such concerns.

