Kerala elections: Most sitting MLAs to get a second chance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM district leadership has proposed the names of sitting MLAs, except Attingal MLA B Sathyan, to be fielded again for the coming assembly polls. Karshakathozhilali Union state committee member O S Ambika has been proposed in place of Sathyan. Incidentally, she is the mother of SFI state president V A Vineesh, who was also considered for Attingal.

The state secretariat and committee meets on Thursday and Friday, respectively will take a call on whether to give another chance to Sathyan. As expected, senior leader and former MLA V Sivankutty has been named in Nemom constituency, while former district panchayat president V K Madhu has been proposed as party candidate from Aruvikkara.

The district secretariat which met on Wednesday recommended the names for state leadership’s approval.

“Ambika has given the party a chance to field a woman candidate. “There’s a general sentiment that a minority candidate could be fielded from the district. “In that case, the party may consider A A Rahim or Shiju Khan in Aruvikkara. The state leadership will take a call on the same,” said leader.