Opposition rises within Congress against ‘imported’ candidates in Capital

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, has reportedly expressed his strong displeasure over the probable candidature in crucial constituencies like Vattiyoorkavu, Kazhakootam and Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district. With the KPCC and AICC leaderships clamouring for newcomers, the names being considered in these constituencies are of former ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, Dr S S Lal and KPCC secretary G V Hari. But the candidature will be finalised only after the fourth survey report on candidates by the AICC team is released on Friday. However, Rajamony told TNIE that he is reluctant to contest from Vattiyoorkavu following negative reports against him.

The third survey report by the AICC’s data analytics department had revealed a slight edge to the UDF, with 73 seats, over the LDF. While a section of Congress leaders are unhappy with the survey report stating 40-50 seats would favour the Congress, the leadership feels that there is no harm in hiding the reality, lest the party workers go lax in election work. It was after the election committee meeting held on Tuesday that Muraleedharan conveyed his apprehension on wresting Vattiyoorkavu from the CPM.

“Muraleedharan was a legislator from Vattiyoorkavu for eight years. So he told the KPCC leadership that his opinion should have been sought when the candidature was being considered. He hasn’t suggested any name. He is also unhappy with the current lot of candidates being considered in Kazhakootam and Nemom,” said a source close to Muraleedharan. Ever since the names of probable candidates started doing the rounds, local Congress leaders in these constituencies had shown their displeasure, leading to Rajamoni having second thoughts.

“I am reluctant to contest the assembly elections. The news that am going to contest from Vattiyoorkavu is all speculation,” Rajamoni said. Public health expert Dr Lal had returned to his home town from the US last July. Prior to that, he was appointed as the president of the Kerala chapter of the All India Professional Congress. Dr Lal was the only KSU president to be elected (1981-82) from the University College in the last 50 years, which is otherwise a citadel of the SFI. He was the KSU chairman of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (1986-88). With these credentials, Dr Lal vehemently refuted the allegation of an “imported” candidate. “I don’t blame the local Congress leadership.

They can express their views openly. I wish to project Kazhakootam as an international hub of health and technology sectors,” said Dr Lal, who is also a voter in Kazhakootam. While former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s name was initially mooted by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran in Nemom, the move had backfired. Now the Youth Congress leadership has staked a claim to the Nemom seat.