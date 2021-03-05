14 more asst returning officers tasked to manage postal ballots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Another 14 assistant returning officers have been appointed to manage postal votes in addition to the officers who have already been assigned the task. The nodal officer for postal votes is district registrar E P Nainan. Those who can avail the postal vote facility include people above the age of 80, differently-abled, Covid positive patients, people under Covid observation in hospitals and houses and officials of 16 departments who will be part of the election procedures.