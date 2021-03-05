Cops block CM’s doctor, face music

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three policemen on duty at the Cliff House have been ordered to undergo one-week rigorous training at Thrissur Police Academy as punishment for obstructing the doctor who came to examine Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The doctor was blocked near Dewaswom Board Junction while he was moving to Cliff House. The incident was immediately brought to the attention of the chief minister’s office. Following this, the cops who were attached to the AR Camp were directed to undergo training in Thrissur. Meanwhile, the cops, in their explanation, said the doctor was blocked as he came after the road was cleared for the chief minister.