Covid vaccine to be given at 51 centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid vaccination will now be given at 51 centres, including 40 government centres and 11 private centres. District collector Navjot Khosa said that all district and taluk hospitals will have facilities for vaccinating 200 people every day. In community health centres, 150 vaccinations will be given every day while 100 shots will be administered in primary health centres.

The collector said that all steps to provide vaccine for people from the age of 60 and above and people from the age of 45 to 59 with serious ailments have been taken. Those who have registered at main hospitals can avail of vaccination through spot registration in vaccination centres near their residences. Apart from this, 10 special vaccination drives have been arranged at Jimmy George stadium.Meanwhile, a total of 11,477 vaccines were administered on Thursday alone in the district.