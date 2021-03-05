STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No land for waste

Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish said that there is no land for managing waste in her ward.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Waste dumped on the Thakaraparambu flyover. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Waste dumped on the Thakaraparambu flyover. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the infamous waste dumping spots at Erumakkuzhy and other adjoining areas becoming a thing of the past, the civic authorities have landed in a soup with no space to manage the huge quantity of waste generated under various wards under the Chalai and Sreekanteswaram health circles. This has raised serious concerns about the decentralised waste management system promoted by the city corporation. The civic authorities are finding it difficult to collect and segregate tonnes of waste getting dumped in public places. 

Chalai ward councillor Simi Jyothish said that there is no land for managing waste in her ward. “We are facing a huge crisis now. During Attukal Pongala, we had made special arrangements and used land in the Attukal ward for managing waste. We are back to square one as we cannot transport the waste from Chalai to other wards. Earlier, we were depending on the Trida-owned land at Attakulangara for managing waste. They have reclaimed the land for the other project,” said Simi Jyothish.  She said that the matter is under discussion. 

“The new council took charge recently and it will take some time for the administration to study and take effective steps to manage waste,” she said.Huge heaps of waste are emerging every day on the Thakaraparambu flyover near Power House. An official of the corporation health wing said that they are unable to set up aerobic bins in Sreekanteswaram ward. 

“We have been trying to find suitable spots to  set up aerobic bins in the area but we couldn’t do the same because of public resistance. This is one of the prime issues for the waste management crisis. If there was a facility, our workers would be able to collect the accumulated waste from public places and scientifically dispose them of,” said a health official. 

“There are no CCTVs on the bridge. People dispose of the garbage during their morning walks,” said the official. According to the authorities, even if the CCTVs are installed, there is no mechanism to track them. “Once the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City project comes up, we can effectively monitor such violations,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp